300 Jeeps gather in N.C. to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hundreds of Jeep owners gathered in North Carolina to make one terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true.

Jack was diagnosed with degenerative cerebellar atrophy, PIGT mutation and epileptic apnea.

In spring 2018, Jack's family found out his illness was terminal but that hasn't slowed him down.

One of Jack's bucket list wishes was to ride in a Jeep with no top or doors or as he calls it a "naked Jeep."

Westgate Chrystler Dodge Ram in Raleigh cleared out its lot for the celebration.

"He wants to go fast. He wants us to push him in his chair fast. He wants to... as fast as he can go that's what he wants," his mom told our ABC sister station WTVD.

Samantha and Kyle Bray created an event on Facebook to help get the word out to make Jack's dream a reality.

Hundreds of Jeeps turned out to help Super Jack's Jeep Jam happen.
