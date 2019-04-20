Andersonville hosts 4/20 Waldo Forever Fest

CHICAGO -- Thousands made it out to the 4/20 Waldo Forever Fest in Chicago's Andersonville.This was the second year for the marijuana street festival that's happening from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. near Argyle and Clark Streets, right outside the Dispensary 33.Organizers said more than 3,500 people are planned to attend this year, more than double last year. Admission is free.The outdoor festival is all about educating people about pot use in Illinois."I've seen so many people completely turn their lives around after coming here. I think it's one of the most important programs Illinois has put forth," said Paul Lee, general manager at Dispensary 33.The Chicago Cannabis Alliance is one of the sponsors."The street festival is all about education. That is our number one goal, it has been from the start. There will be no cannabis consumption on the site and there's going to be signs," said Abigail Watkins."The more accepted and less stigmatized it is, the better off we'll be. Because at the end of the day, it's helping people," medical marijuana card holder Jake Bradley said."Seniors are using weed more than ever before, partly because they used it as teenagers and maybe they took a hiatus while they were raising a family and hey, now that it's legal, why not?" card holder Diane Alexander White said.While there are efforts to make cannabis legal for recreational use, Illinois use is only legal with a medical marijuana card.