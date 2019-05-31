Society

5-year-old girl with terminal cancer dies weeks after Fort Bragg community helps her celebrate favorite holidays

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- A Harnett County community is mourning the loss of a beloved 5-year-old girl.

Ila Haskin died on Thursday after a battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive form of terminal brain cancer.

Ila's mother, Nadine Haskin, said she was surrounded by family and loved ones when she passed away just before 5 p.m.

"Today the world got a lot darker," Haskin said in a Facebook group. "I've never known a sweeter more kind and loving human in my life, I've never been loved so hard and I'm so lucky she chose us for the time she was here. She fought hard and fierce and I'm so proud of her. We saw milestones we never expected."

Over the last few weeks, the Linden Oaks Fort Bragg Community tried to make the time Ila had left as enjoyable as possible. The community came together to help the girl celebrate her two favorite holidays -- Halloween and Christmas -- one last time.

Ila Haskins' devastating diagnosis of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) has been rough on her family.



On May 17, Haskin told ABC11 Ila's physical decline was sudden.

"Three weeks ago, my daughter was walking, talking, going to school, ballet," Haskin said. "In that three weeks, she's completely lost her ability to get around. When you watch her, you can tell she's on the end of her fight."

Haskin said she's spending some much needed time with her family, but has one final message for her baby girl.

"Dance baby girl. We miss you already," Haskin said.
