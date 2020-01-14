Society

8th grader's quick thinking helped save classmate's life

By
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A young teen was honored on Monday night for her quick thinking that saved her classmate's life.

Caitlin Groves, 13, an eighth-grader at Snyder Middle School, received a text message from her friend that she was contemplating suicide earlier this month.

After calling 911, Groves worked with police to track down her friend who had actually taken pills. She was rushed to the hospital and is now doing okay.

"You only hear in this day and age the kids that don't do things, people that don't step up. And here we have a young lady, 13, extremely mature and she did the right thing," said Bensalem's Director of Public Safety Fred Harran.

Harran presented Groves with a plaque and a gift from Chick-fil-A for her heroic actions on Jan. 2.

Groves says she's talked to her friend who plans to return to school this week since her release from the hospital.

"It's a lot. I wasn't expecting all of this but I feel like I did the good thing," said Groves.

