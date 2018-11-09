SOCIETY

A Vietnam veteran's healing journey

EMBED </>More Videos

Vietnam veteran Paul Baffico hasn't been on the battlefield for more than 45 years, but he is still on an extraordinary mission. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
For more than 12 years, Vietnam Veteran Paul Baffico has gone to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial every month to volunteer.

On this Veterans Day weekend, Baffico has just completed his 150th consecutive month making the trip to Washington D.C., where he talks to visitors about the Memorial and what it means to him.

Not only does he teach others about the conflict, he also pays tribute to the men killed under his command. Here's a look at his journey every month, a journey to heal and help others understand the Vietnam War.

In Vietnam, he was a 23-year-old combat communications platoon leader, witnessing the horrific deaths of soldiers who served under his command. In all, five of his soldiers were killed. And their deaths are driving him to take a healing journey. He is trying to find inner peace and silence his mind from the past.

IN HIS OWN WORDS, IN DEPTH

So every month, Baffico takes a trip from Lake Bluff to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. He has made the monthly trip for more than 11 years. In other words, 139 consecutive months.
EMBED More News Videos

Vietnam veteran Paul Baffico's journey, in his own words.


"I don't want to forget these guys," said Baffico, who served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne. "I can't explain why they got killed and I got to live, but I did. And I need to do something with that. That really is the essence of why I come here."

Baffico wasn't alone. As he says, his wife Max "saved me."

THE FIRST TRIP

Paul Baffico on his first trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.


In 1996, a grim-faced Baffico made his first trip to the Wall with his son Jeff. It was a school trip with his youngest son, and it didn't go well.

"I could only stand there for 30 to 40 seconds," Baffico explained. "I started to break down. I said, 'Jeff, we got to go. I can't stand it.' He understood."

Ten years later, his wife Max suggested he visit the memorial and told Baffico, "How about if you just talk to your men themselves? Maybe that would work."

Baffico reluctantly returned. He stood in front of the panels where the names of five soldiers under his command are etched: Michael D. Bohrman, Kenneth B. Luttel, Kenneth P. Tanner, Andre C. Lucas, and Gus Allen.

He spoke to them directly.

"Of course, I started with 'I'm sorry,'" Baffico said, continuing with tears. "I wish you were standing here and my name was on that wall. I really meant that from the bottom of my heart."

A DOCENT NAMED LEROY

At that point, Baffico said a docent named Leroy approached him. Their story, their bond moved Baffico to do something he never expected. It was a moment that kicked off Baffico's mission: monthly trips to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
EMBED More News Videos

At that point, Baffico said a docent named Leroy approached him. Their story, their bond moved Baffico to do something he never expected.


TOUCHING THEIR NAMES ON THE WALL

So today, if you visit the memorial, you may see Paul Baffico. He'll be standing in front of his men's names on panels 8-11. And once there, like Baffico, you can honor each service member by touching their names on the wall.

VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL RESOURCES

Information on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Information for planning your visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvietnam warveteranmemorialLake BluffWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
Gold Star Mothers monument rededicated
Female WWII pilot finally honored 75 years after service
Stolen car returned with handwritten apology
More Society
Top Stories
Northwestern on alert; attackers targeting women on Evanston campus, police say
Illinois marijuana legalization push gets huge boost with Pritzker win
'I thought I was going to die': Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
2nd body recovered from Calumet River near where car plunged into water
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
5 dead in massive Butte County wildfire
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Female WWII pilot finally honored 75 years after service
Show More
Radogno to return to Springfield, serve on Pritzker's budget committee
It's back: Mandarin duck makes grand return to Central Park
Third racist incident rocks OPRF high school; juvenile being questioned
3 days after Election Day, Porter County finally gets some results
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: NW Indiana T-Mobile store hit by suspected serial robbers
More News