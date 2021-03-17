19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea hosting annual 'Get Behind the Vest' pancake breakfast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Where there's a will, there's a way.
The "Get Behind the Vest" annual pancake breakfast is still happening this weekend, although there are changes.
Alderman Matt O'Shea has been organizing this fundraiser for seven years!
The event has raised $183,000 over the years for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to purchase bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers.
The fundraiser will be different this year with no in-person dining for the event. Orders will be available for pick-up and delivery.
Each to-go breakfast container will include pancakes for two people, sausage links, syrup and butter and each container will cost $20 each.
Pancake orders or donations can be made online at www.the19thward.com or in person at the 19th Ward Office during regular business hours.
The breakfast will take place on Sunday. All orders must be placed by Thursday.
For more information on the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Get Behind the Vest initiative, visit www.cpdmemoria.org.
