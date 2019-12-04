Society

Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton killed 50 years ago in Chicago police raid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday marks 50 years since Black Panther leader Fred Hampton was killed in a Chicago police raid.

Hampton's family will participate in several memorial events around the city, to remember not only Hampton but Mark Clark who was also killed in the raid.

On December 4, 1969, police raided Hampton's West Side apartment located at 2337 W. Monroe Street with a search warrant from the Cook County State attorney's office.

The chain events once officers arrived to the apartment were debated and eventually investigated by the Department of Justice.

That investigation determined officers fired approximately 99 shots into the apartment.

The investigation showed Black Panther members fired approximately one to two shots.

In 1983, a judge awarded survivors and family members a $1.85 million settlement to be paid by the federal government, the city of Chicago and Cook County.
