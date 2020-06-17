Illinois reopening: Chicago bars, breweries reopen for outdoor service Wednesday with COVID-19 safety guidelines

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6215404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

From Fullerton to North Avenue will be a shared trail;

North Avenue to Ohio Street, trail users will be redirected to an on-street detour;

From 43rd Street to 51st Street, users will merge onto one trail;

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago bars, lounges, taverns, and breweries that don't serve food can get back to business for the first time in months Wednesday as the city moves through Phase 3 of easing COVID-19 restrictions.Bars with outdoor areas, patios, rooftops, retractable roofs or indoor spaces where 50 percent or more of a wall can be removed are allowed to reopen.Tables must be spaced six feet apart and can accommodate only six people or less, and seating is limited to two hours. Alcohol sales must also end at 11 p.m. each night. Patrons are encourage to wear face masks and practice hand hygiene as well.In addition to bars and breweries reopening, on June 22 the Lakefront Trail will open east of Lake Shore Drive for exercise and transit only, to keep the flow of traffic going. Parks and beaches east of Lake Shore Drive will remain closed.Chicagoans must abide by a "keep it moving" strategy where only walking, running, biking, and rollerblading will be allowed. The Chicago Park District will also install signs along the trail to encourage proper use, and Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to make sure everyone is abiding by the guidelines.Chicago's swimming pools and playgrounds will also remain closed while public health officials advise the park district on options to open them safely.Outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts and athletic fields also remain closed until further notice.Due to the significant lakefront storm damage and high lake levels, three sections of the lakefront trail will merge to accommodate users.They may not be allowed to go out on the lake yet, but crews at the Chicago Sailing company are getting ready. Better late than never they say. They've missed a couple months of the short Midwest boating season already, but they are getting ready to try and make up for lost time starting next week."We've been showing up every day not knowing what's gonna happen, which has been very stressful for our staff and us," said Graham Sauser, program director for Chicago Sailing.The company gives sailing lessons and other outings on the lake - activities which they say can be done safely during the pandemic. They've just been waiting for the go-ahead.So have thousands of cyclists, walkers and runners anxious to get out on the lakefront for exercise and fresh air. Some are took advantage Tuesday even before the lakefront officially reopens next week.The Chicago Area Runners Association has been working with the city to safely reopen the lakefront path."The lakefront trail is not just about beauty. It's about access to a safe place to run, walk and bike. That's the key thing," said Greg Hipp, executive Director for CARA.Not everyone is celebrating at this point, however. The beaches remain closed, and group outings are still limited, which makes it tough on boat companies offering cruises.Free Spirit Yacht Cruises hosts weddings, parties and other large gatherings, which are not happening right now."This time last year we were running dozens of charters with dozens more on the books," said Joe Donofrio, of Free Spirit Yacht Cruises. "But this season, nothing. The phones aren't ringing, emails aren't coming in."Illinois reported 72 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and 623 new cases. The state's total case count is now 133,639, including 6,398 deaths.Out of everyone tested in the past seven days, three-percent have tested positive.