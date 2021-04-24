feel good

Chicago Bulls help COVID survivor surprise nurses who cared for him in ICU

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Bulls help COVID survivor surprise nurses who cared for him in ICU

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A COVID survivor was able to have a surprise reunion with two Advocate Illinois Masonic nurses who helped him while he was in the ICU thanks to the Chicago Bulls.

Jose Custodio spent two weeks in intensive care at Advocate Illinois Masonic. Nurses Victoria Albrecht and Emily Ford helped care for him until his release last Saturday.

They were able to have a virtual reunion when Custodio got to since the National Anthem at the United Center before a Bulls game. His performance was dedicated to the nurses.

The Bulls featured the performance and their reunion as part of their "Chicago Shows Up" series, in partnership with United Airlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagonear north sidechicago bullscoronavirus chicagonursessurprisesurvivor storyfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Furniture Company provides formerly incarcerated people with a fresh start
3-time cancer survivor also beats COVID
Suburban mom helps 10K guests at Ronald McDonald House
South Side student accepted to 25 colleges earns $1M in scholarships
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death trying to stop angry customer attack at Berwyn grocery store
Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael reveals ALS diagnosis
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
Chicago Ford plant assembly line at standstill from supply chain issues
Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car accident
Chicago Weather: Morning rain, then scattered showers Saturday
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Show More
Bodycam video released of deadly Brighton Park police shootout
Charges pending against Jaslyn Adams murder suspect shot by police on I-290
Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for out of this world beer
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Chicago company helps put 2 films on road to Oscars
More TOP STORIES News