MLK Day: Chicago commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King with events across city

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be among those celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Chicago.

Mayor Emanuel will join members of City Year in Englewood to spruce up Deenan Elementary School and help paint a mural with the students.

The Chicago History Museum is commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Its exhibition, "Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968" takes a look at key moments in the Civil Rights movement, with a special focus on his time in Chicago.

Monday's activities include a musical performance by the Chicago Chamber Choir and storytelling and crafts that touch on peace and justice

The Chicago Children's Museum is presenting its annual, "What Does It Mean, Dr. King?" on Monday.

The original production covers the Civil Rights movement, including the issues of prejudice and equality.

Each twenty-minute performance is geared towards children from pre-school through elementary school.

The Obama Foundation is teaming up with the honeycomb project to host "A Day of Service" in honor of Dr. King Day.
