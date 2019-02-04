CHICAGO (WLS) --February is finally here, and with Valentine's day just around the corner, many lovers plan on popping the question to that special someone and taking their relationships to the next level. WalletHub, a finance site, recently released a list of 2019's best places to get married, and based on their research, having a wedding in one of these locations could save future brides and grooms loads of stress and cash.
Chicago is 7th on the list, with a total score of 63.16; however, it is ranked the 82nd most affordable place for a wedding. WalletHub compared more than 180 cities to determine which cities were the cheapest and most convenient locations for a wedding, examining each city across 27 key indicators of of wedding-friendliness. Average wedding cost, venues and event spaces per capita, and hotel availability are some of the indicators used to complete the study.
Watch the video above to see which cities ranked the highest overall.
Orlando, Florida takes the top spot with a score of 75.84 overall, and ranks 42nd in the "Costs" category. The city also ranks 2nd in the "Facilities and Services" category and 5th in the "Activities and Attractions" category.
With a score of 12.36, the lowest rank on the list goes to Pearl City, Hawaii. It also suffers low scores in the individual categories. Pearl City places 161st in "Facilities and Services," and 176th in "Activities and Attractions."
To view the rest of the rankings, check out the full study here.