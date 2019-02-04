SOCIETY

Chicago is the 7th best place to get married in 2019, WalletHub says

EMBED </>More Videos

WalletHub recently released a list of 2019's best places to get married. See which cities ranked highest overall.

Bria Kalpen
CHICAGO (WLS) --
February is finally here, and with Valentine's day just around the corner, many lovers plan on popping the question to that special someone and taking their relationships to the next level. WalletHub, a finance site, recently released a list of 2019's best places to get married, and based on their research, having a wedding in one of these locations could save future brides and grooms loads of stress and cash.

Chicago is 7th on the list, with a total score of 63.16; however, it is ranked the 82nd most affordable place for a wedding. WalletHub compared more than 180 cities to determine which cities were the cheapest and most convenient locations for a wedding, examining each city across 27 key indicators of of wedding-friendliness. Average wedding cost, venues and event spaces per capita, and hotel availability are some of the indicators used to complete the study.

Watch the video above to see which cities ranked the highest overall.

Orlando, Florida takes the top spot with a score of 75.84 overall, and ranks 42nd in the "Costs" category. The city also ranks 2nd in the "Facilities and Services" category and 5th in the "Activities and Attractions" category.

With a score of 12.36, the lowest rank on the list goes to Pearl City, Hawaii. It also suffers low scores in the individual categories. Pearl City places 161st in "Facilities and Services," and 176th in "Activities and Attractions."

To view the rest of the rankings, check out the full study here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarriageweddingu.s. & worldChicagoChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
More than 40 mummies newly discovered in Egypt
Drag queen's children's book reading sparks protests outside Pennsylvania library
Fallen first responders remembered at special Mass on South Side
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule through Friday
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
WATCH: Woman's emotional reunion with dog rescued from 40-foot hole
5 mistakes you're making with your money
Show More
U of I considering classroom ban for trolling faculty
CPS teacher killed in Pilsen fire ID'd
Escaped inmate found hiding in backyard trash can, police say
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
More News