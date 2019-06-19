Chicago Juneteenth events celebrate African-American ancestry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves effective January of 1863.The celebration of June 19 was coined "Juneteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants as they treated the day as their Independence Day, according to the Texas State Library."Everything else about our culture is built basically upon that. Even though we have a history before that, but that's a reference point," said Virgil Mathis, a Vietnam veteran.African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July, with parties, picnics and gatherings with family and friends. Several celebrations took place across the Chicago area Wednesday, including one in Garfield Park."Today is celebrating Juneteenth and celebrating the soldiers - black soldiers," said Rickie Brown Sr., with the West Side Historical Preservation Society."We had to survive slavery and then to be an actual American citizen, we wanted to be a part of everything else that came along with it. Being a service member is probably one of the top honors you can put along there," said Kendale Brinson, a U.S. Army veteran.And that has meant sacrifice, to honor those who died and those who survived."We have young black men and women who go overseas and give their lives for us to live and be free in this country," Brown said. "So I thought it would be wonderful for us to honor them the way they need to be honored.""When I joined the forces to be in the military it was to participate in the United States government, in the Army, to be a part of something bigger," said Zebadiah Anderson, a U.S. Army Veteran.So along with the American flag, the red, black and green flag is raised too."It's symbolic and means a lot to me personally," Anderson said."The African-American community is here and we're not going anywhere. That's our manifest destiny. It shows we exist," Brown said.