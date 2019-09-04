Society

Chicago police escort daughter of fallen Officer Eduardo Marmolejo to 1st day of school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police escorted the daughter of fallen Officer Eduardo Marmolejo to her first day of school on Tuesday.

Officers stood at attention as she walked into the building.



Her father and his partner, Officer Conrad Gary, were struck by a commuter train during a foot pursuit back in December.

RELATED: Stars of 3 fallen officers enshrined at CPD headquarters
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagomorgan parkpolice officer killedschoolchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Probable tornado' touches down near Waukegan, storm damage reported in Lake Co.
R. Kelly moved to general inmate population
Gurnee teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, effects reach into NC
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
More than 200 recruits graduating as CPD officers
Show More
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler Wednesday
Student arrested after noose found in U of I elevator
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over ads featuring 'look-alike model'
More TOP STORIES News