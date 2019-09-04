Chicago police escort daughter of fallen Officer Eduardo Marmolejo to 1st day of school

Officers stood at attention as she walked into the building.
Officers escorted Maddy Marmolejo, daughter of fallen CPD officer Eduardo Marmolejo (EOW 12/17/2018), to her first day of school this morning. Maddy walked in surrounded by officers who were there in honor of her father. pic.twitter.com/uiPfT1thGM— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) September 3, 2019
Her father and his partner, Officer Conrad Gary, were struck by a commuter train during a foot pursuit back in December.
