u.s. & world

Chicago ranks as greenest place to work in country

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago once again ranks as the greenest place to work in the country.

For the third year in a row, Chicago is the nation's leader in energy-efficient office buildings, according to the 2019 National Green building Adoption Index published by CBRE Group Inc., Maastricht University and the University of Guelph

The city outranked San Francisco, Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Los Angeles.

Researchers analyzed green-certified office space across the nation's 30 largest office markets and found the highest in the index's history at 42.2 percent from 41 percent from 2018.

Green office buildings hold either an EPA ENERGY STAR label, USGBC LEED certification, or both.

"With a mix of old and new buildings, Chicago is a wonderful example of how cities can implement green building practices in both new construction and retrofits," said Spencer Levy, chairman of Americas Research for CBRE and senior economic advisor. "These efforts not only benefit the city and the environment, but also deliver real costs savings to owners and investors."

According to the report, 71.1 percent of the office buildings, in Chicago, over 167 million square feet, are market-certified green. Twenty percent of all Chicago office buildings are green for a total of 1,411 buildings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagochicagoenergygreenu.s. & worldworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Daughter records father's awkward exit from new sports car
Amazon's Alexa may have answer to alleged murder mystery
Grandfather left bloodied, bruised following dispute over parking spot
Arrest made after children find razor blades in candy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged in shooting of girl, 7, who was trick-or-treating in Little Village
4, including 2 CPD officers, injured in crash
Police search for man suspected of pointing gun at woman outside Walmart
'Super Mamas' podcaster releases Oaxacan cookbook
Katy teen says peers attacked her because she's Latina
CPS cross country teams to compete in sectionals
Feds tracing gun used to shoot 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Chicago gang attack
Show More
VIDEO: FBI on the hunt for armored truck robbers in Colorado
'Fly Quiet' plan to reduce jet noise around O'Hare begins Sunday
Check smoke alarms, batteries on Daylight Savings Day
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries early Saturday
Milwaukee man attempts world record for longest pinball play
More TOP STORIES News