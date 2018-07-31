SUMMER

Chicagoans top the list for summer partying

EMBED </>More Videos

Evite's 2018 Top 10 U.S. Cities for Summer BBQ/Pool Parties. (WLS)

Blanca Rios
With only an average of 100 summer days, Chicagoans top the list for summer partying.

Folks in Chicago are most likely to throw a summer party, according to Evite, an online invitation service.

In Evite's "2018 Top 10 U.S. Cities for Summer BBQ/Pool Parties," which analyzed the number of e-invites sent from Chicagoans, Chicago tops the list among 39 metro areas across the United States from Memorial Day through Labor Day in 2017.

In fact, Chicago has been summer party king for the last two years. In 2017, Chicagoans sent over 42,000 invites. And in 2016, they sent out over 35,000.

Austin is No. 2 and San Diego is No. 3, according to the data.

Last year, Evite found the average party nationwide had approximately 28 guests invited and 19 attendees.

While the Fourth of July is the most popular date to get together in the summer, the last three Saturdays in August are the next most popular days to hold a summer party. In 2018, those dates are predicted to be August 11, 18 and 25.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysummerpartybarbecueChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUMMER
Young artists install mosaic mural in Oak Park as part of summer program
Swimmers flee water as shark devours seal
Hot toys for the summer
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
More summer
SOCIETY
3 visual and performing arts events in Chicago this week
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
From symphonies to sessions: Check out Chicago's 4 best music venues
Homeless college graduate hands out resumes on the street
More Society
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of suspect in sex assault at Wrigley during Foo Fighters concert
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men
Midway's new food court opens after 14-month wait
Teacher quits job to become shopper, now make more than $100K per year
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Texas parking garage collapses, damages more than 20 vehicles
Child in the back seat? New Nissan feature will help you remember
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Show More
Judge rules Van Dyke change of venue motion will be heard
Police warn of 3 violent robberies on same SE Side block in July
Missing 7-ft boa constrictor on the loose in Pa.
Police: Doctor molested more than 25 kids over decades
More News