With only an average of 100 summer days, Chicagoans top the list for summer partying.Folks in Chicago are most likely to throw a summer party, according to Evite, an online invitation service.In Evite's "2018 Top 10 U.S. Cities for Summer BBQ/Pool Parties," which analyzed the number of e-invites sent from Chicagoans, Chicago tops the list among 39 metro areas across the United States from Memorial Day through Labor Day in 2017.In fact, Chicago has been summer party king for the last two years. In 2017, Chicagoans sent over 42,000 invites. And in 2016, they sent out over 35,000.Austin is No. 2 and San Diego is No. 3, according to the data.Last year, Evite found the average party nationwide had approximately 28 guests invited and 19 attendees.While the Fourth of July is the most popular date to get together in the summer, the last three Saturdays in August are the next most popular days to hold a summer party. In 2018, those dates are predicted to be August 11, 18 and 25.