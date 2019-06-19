Society

City, CPS launching 'Summer for Change' program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and Chicago Public Schools are launching a new program to help the city's most at-risk youth that are most likely to be affected by gun violence.

Four hundred students will be selected for the six-week Summer for Change program. The city says the program will provide individualized mentoring, group-based therapy educational opportunities and enrichment activities for at-risk young men and women.

With just two days left before the summer break, the city is also launching a new resource guide called "Your Chi." It will have information about events to keep children busy and where they can go for free meals.
