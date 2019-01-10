Classes begin at new school dedicated to studying marijuana

HOUSTON, Texas --As the marijuana industry continues to expand, Houstonians will soon have a way to learn how to capitalize on it.
This weekend, Houston Academy of Cannabis Science opens in Houston.
"We are the first and the only one, Houston Academy of Cannabis Science," CEO Leavery Davidson said.
Students will first learn about the history of the drug.
Then, they will discuss how it's used in medicine, grown, and dispensed in Texas and other parts of the country. The course will not just be for young people.
"We're looking at doctors, lawyers, any profession in the medical arena, teachers, any entrepreneurs," Davidson said.
Recent reports show the nationwide marijuana business netted $10 million. The number is projected to grow to $25 billion in seven years.
Revenue could grow in Texas soon. This legislative session, there are around 10 marijuana bills lawmakers could consider, including legalization.
"The course will allow people to get an edge when everything does open up here in Texas," Davidson said.
Until then, Davidson's course will be strictly visual, and not hands on.
"No, no we won't have any real products because, let's face it, we must obey the law," Davidson said.
The first class is made up of 20 students. The school normally charges $599, but is offering a reduced rate of $420.
The class is offered in Houston, but there are plans to expand to Sugar Land, and a virtual version in the future.
