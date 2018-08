'Cop on a Roof' to raise money for Special Olympics

If you look up on Friday, don't be too surprised if you see a police officer on a rooftop.It's all part of an annual effort to raise money for the Special Olympics.Detective Robbie Peterson and Special Olympics Athlete Becky Cavanagh are here with more on this year's "Cop on a Roof" fundraiser.Event: 16th Annual Cop on a RooftopDate: Friday, May 18Hours: 5 a.m. to noonAddress: Nearly 300 Dunkin' Donuts rooftops in IllinoisLink: www.soill.org