Lawyer files emergency petition to release 'vulnerable' detainees from Cook County Jail in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County Public Defender is scheduled to present an emergency petition Monday calling for the release of "vulnerable" people detained in the Cook County Jail in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced that a correctional officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
The correctional officer had recently worked in the Residential Treatment Unit and Cermak Hospital and those areas were promptly re-cleaned and disinfected, Sheriff Dart said.
The correctional officer is now in isolation at home.
The Sheriff's Office said they used video to identify anyone who may have come into close contact with this correctional officer.
After consultation with the Chicago Department of Public Health, a small number of staff have been advised to stay home, although none were symptomatic.
The Chicago Department of Public Health advised that these employees could have come to work if they were asymptomatic, but out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff's Office told the employees to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
Last week, Sheriff Tom Dart announced all social visits for detainees at Cook County Jail were suspended until further notice as part of an ongoing effort to address COVID-19.
There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 at the jail.
The petition identifies "vulnerable populations" as:
1. All persons who are at elevated risk of contracting COVID-19, either because of age and/or because of underlying health conditions.
2. All pregnant women.
3. All persons who are being confined on misdemeanor charges, felony charges as to which they are probationable or non-violent felony charges, including in particular all non-violent class 3 and class 4 felony charges.
4. All persons who are being confined following a judicial determination that they are bailable, but who remain in Jail because they cannot pay the money bond set in their cases.
5. All persons who are being confined following arrest on a warrant or upon an allegation of parole or probation violation and who are not charged with or suspected of a crime of violence.
The petition is scheduled to be filed Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Cook County courthouse.
