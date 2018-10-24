SOCIETY

CTA cancels historic train car rides celebrating State Street Subway's 75th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

The State Street Subway, Chicago's first underground rapid-transit line, turned 75 years old Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CTA had to cancel special trains celebrating the 75th anniversary of the State Street Subway Wednesday morning.

The State Street Subway was Chicago's first underground rapid-transit line. The 4.9-mile subway, which opened on Oct. 17, 1943, is now part of the CTA.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary, the CTA planned to offer rides on two historic 4000-series cars on Wednesday, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the CTA had to cancel the special train rides.



The steel-bodied cars were among the original train cars used in the subway. The CTA said early "L" cars were made of wood, but the cars that operated underground had to be made of steel to keep passengers safe.

Tickets to ride on the 4000-series cars for the special event sold out due to high demand. The CTA said they apologize for the inconvenience.

For more information, visit www.transitchicago.com/subway75.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyCTAhistorysubwaymass transittrainsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Hunt for ghosts at Old Joliet Prison this Halloween season!
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Suspicious packages mailed to Obamas, Clintons, CNN NY offices
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
Organic foods could ward off cancer, study says
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
Woman who reported racist Facebook message may have stopped a school shooting: Police
Boy, 5, wounded in shooting that killed dad: 'I was amazed by his bravery'
Show More
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Woman thinks Grundy County cold case victim may be missing sister
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets parents' home on fire
More News