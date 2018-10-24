CTA cancels historic train car rides celebrating State Street Subway's 75th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) --The CTA had to cancel special trains celebrating the 75th anniversary of the State Street Subway Wednesday morning.
The State Street Subway was Chicago's first underground rapid-transit line. The 4.9-mile subway, which opened on Oct. 17, 1943, is now part of the CTA.
To celebrate the 75th anniversary, the CTA planned to offer rides on two historic 4000-series cars on Wednesday, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the CTA had to cancel the special train rides.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have needed to cancel today's train rides event. We deeply regret and sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.— cta (@cta) October 24, 2018
The steel-bodied cars were among the original train cars used in the subway. The CTA said early "L" cars were made of wood, but the cars that operated underground had to be made of steel to keep passengers safe.
Tickets to ride on the 4000-series cars for the special event sold out due to high demand. The CTA said they apologize for the inconvenience.
For more information, visit www.transitchicago.com/subway75.