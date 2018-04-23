SOCIETY

David Schwimmer to bring anti-sexual harassment PSAs to Chicago

Actor David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross in "Friends," teamed up with Chicago officials for the launch of the #ThatsHarassment campaign. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hollywood and City Hall are teaming up for a new sexual harassment awareness campaign.

On Monday, actor David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross in "Friends," joined Mayor Rahm Emanuel to kick off the high-profile effort.

"This campaign is designed to empower and help victims, generate greater awareness and arm employers and CEO's with the tools they need to create safe work environments for their employees," Schwimmer said at a joint news conference with the mayor and other city leaders.

The campaign, called #ThatsHarassment will make its way to digital billboards around the city, be featured at bus stops and also be publicized in taxi cabs.

David Schwimmer's PSA campaign, "That's Harassment Chicago" will be released Monday.



"Sex and the City" actor Cynthia Nixon and Michael Kelly of "House of Cards" also participated in the campaign.

After the Harvey Weinstein scandal rocked Hollywood last fall, the mayor was asked about the need for another publicity effort.

"When you have something that has a long history, that was put to the side, that was not discussed, that was never ever given any, I don't want to say any air time, but any sense of legitimacy, I do believe we need these ads, 100 percent," said Mayor Emanuel.

The mayor also publicly commented for the first time about the sexual harassment complaint Alaina Hampton made involving the brother of Alderman Marty Quinn who was Hampton's mentor in Mike Madigan's organization.

"I agree with Marty Quinn on this as an alderman that they've got to get to the bottom of it, and the chips will fall where they may," Emanuel said.

The PSAs not only highlight what sexual harassment looks like, they also provide resources where people can go for help. Schwimmer was asked about whether the #MeToo movement has changed the climate in Hollywood.

"I don't know if it's getting better or worse, to be honest with you, I think there's more fear and consequences now, so maybe there's hope," Schwimmer said.

The campaign is a partnership between Schwimmer and RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. Resources are available at https://www.rainn.org/
