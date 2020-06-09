Society

Dick Johnson, longtime Chicago TV news anchor and reporter at NBC 5 and ABC 7, dies at 66

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago lost a journalism giant when Dick Johnson died Tuesday morning. He was 66.

Johnson reported at ABC7 Eyewitness News for 20 years before moving to NBC 5 as a weekend anchor and reporter, where he spent the last 18 years.

Johnson died Tuesday morning in Michigan where he was being treated for pulmonary fibrosis.

He had temporarily moved to a more rural setting at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC7 would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, adult children and grandchildren, as well as to our friends at NCB 5 for their loss.
