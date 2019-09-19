Society

Disney World balloon handler nearly carried away by winds

ORLANDO, Florida -- Strong winds nearly carried away a balloon handler in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

It happened during "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" on Sunday.

Erick Comellas, the person who took video of the moment, posted on Facebook: "The brave cast member who slayed the wind monster in this video is okay!"

Comellas tagged Brandon Myers in the video; he's identified as the balloon handler.

Myers was able to hang on and prevent himself from becoming a real-life version of Pixar's "Up."

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridau.s. & worlddisney worldballoon
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawthorn Woods residents want neighbors to get rid of dogs after brutal attack
Police search for bicyclist who shot woman in Fulton River District
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Itasca residents protest plan to turn hotel into rehab facility
3 dead, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warm Thursday
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Show More
Logan Square neighbors fundraise for ice cream man
Teen from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says
Chicago to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines
Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface during 2001 school event
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken recalled
More TOP STORIES News