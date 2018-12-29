Easy ways to upgrade your New Year's Eve party

2019 is just around the corner, but there is still time to plan that perfect New Year's Eve party.
Kate Lerman from Chicago Vintage Weddings joined ABC7 with some tips on how to host a fabulous event in your own home.
Amp up your drinks with cool glassware. Create a cool cocktail station with different bitters, sugar cubes, rinds and other drink additions. Include a sign with easy recipe ideas
Instead of regular props for dress up, offer cute props for photos.
Serve fancy finger foods and create a cheese display
