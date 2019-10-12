Society

Exhibit on global Muslim cultures opens at Sabeel Center in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A new exhibit showing Muslim cultures around the world opened Friday night in Des Plaines at the Sabeel Center.

The exhibit is called "America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far." It was developed by the Children's Museum of Manhattan and is touring the United States.

The exhibit shows Muslim culture through art, architecture, music and design.

The consulate general of Pakistan was in attendance at the opening event. The exhibit runs through December 22.
