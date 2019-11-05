skydiver

Epic all-female skydiving team pulls off record formation jump

JURIEN BAY, Western Australia -- An all-female skydiving team pulls off an epic formation stunt during a jump on Nov. 4, 2019.

RELATED: Professional skydiver paints canvasses while freefalling

Fifteen women launched themselves from a plane over Jurien Bay, Western Australia and executed a state record all-female, two-point, fifteen-way, sequential skydive. The skydivers pull off two different formations while plummeting through the air.

RELATED: 91-year-old skydiving great-grandma makes jumping from planes birthday tradition

Shirley Cowcher, who organised the stunt, said the team set the record for the most amount of female skydivers to pull off a multi-point formation jump in Western Australia.

"New rules allowing multi point formations only came in a few years ago and women's events are very rare because we only make up 14 per cent of the skydiving population. I wanted to organise the first women's multi-point West Australian record of about 8 or 9 women but the interest and the skill level was better than expected. To do a national record, we needed at least 12 women. So we went straight to 15 and nailed it on the third try. The feeling was euphoric and it makes me proud to think what women skydivers can achieve in Australia."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyskydiveru.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SKYDIVER
Skydiver killed by big rig after landing on freeway
Skydiver hospitalized after striking phone line
Air & Water Show: Cheryl Scott skydives with Golden Knights
Skydiver knocked unconscious during mid-air collision in Ottawa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
CPS released proposed make-up days, amended budget
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Christkindlmarket unveils 2019 souvenir mug
Indiana elections: Voters to decide mayoral races
Show More
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after court appearance
Government shutdown looming ahead of Thanksgiving
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
More TOP STORIES News