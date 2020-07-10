Society

Fort Bragg soldier becomes the first woman to join the ranks of the Green Berets

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- History was made at Fort Bragg as the first female soldier graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Thursday, Army officials confirmed.

The Army would not confirm the soldier's identity due to the nature of unique missions she would be assigned after graduation.

Preceding the graduation ceremony, Lt. Gen. Fran Beaudette, the Commanding General for U.S. Army Special Operations Command congratulated each soldier on their "ability to meet the baseline standards and competencies" of the regiment.

During the Thursday graduation, the soldier received her Special Forces Tab and donned her Green Beret along with fellow classmates at her side.

"From here, you will go forward and join the storied formation of the Green Berets where you will do what you are trained to do: challenge assumptions, break down barriers, smash through stereotypes, innovate, and achieve the impossible," Beaudette said. "Thankfully, after today, our Green Beret Men and Women will forever stand in the hearts of free people everywhere."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggcumberland countyfort bragghistorysoldiersmilitaryarmyfort bragg news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol get midnight curfew
Humboldt Park police shooting: No one hurt after officer-involved shooting: CPD
2 wounded in River North shootout
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
CPD to use Summer Mobile Patrol for community policing
Archdiocese of Chicago releases reopening plans for Catholic schools
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Show More
Family demands justice after Black mother dies during C-section
Where is Tropical Storm Fay headed
Woman, child seriously injured by firework explosion
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy, still warm Friday
More TOP STORIES News