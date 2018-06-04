SOCIETY

Funeral held for Chicago political pioneer Desiree Tate

EMBED </>More Videos

Desiree Tate, who served as an advisor to several Chicago mayors, died at the age of 62. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The life and legacy of African American political pioneer Desiree Tate was honored Monday.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Valerie Jarrett were among those attending a celebration of life for Tate during her homegoing service at Trinity United Church of Christ on Chicago's South Side.
Desiree Tate, political adviser and Obama Foundation member, dies at 62
Desiree Tate, who was a mentor to young African American women and played a role in several Chicago mayoral administrations, has died at the age of 62.


Mayor Rahm Emmanuel also paid tribute as she served as a consultant to his administration, as well as several Chicago mayoral administrations.

Tate, who died last week at the age of 62, was a central figure in the effort to bring the Obama Presidential Center to Chicago and served as an aide to the late Mayor Harold Washington, former Mayor Richard Daley and former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, D-Illinois.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyobituaryobama foundationobama librarybarack obamarahm emanuelChicagoWashington HeightsLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Desiree Tate, political adviser and Obama Foundation member, dies at 62
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News