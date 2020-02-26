Society

Funeral to be held for longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral will be held next week for longtime Eyewitness News reporter and anchor Bob Petty.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 2-5 p.m. at Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church of Christ, 4100 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago.

Bob passed away Tuesday from lung cancer. He was 79.

Bob started reporting here back in 1971 and retired 32 years later in 2002.

He was one of the first black reporters on Chicago television.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyobituaryfuneral
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Man sues city for selling his impounded car
Bill banning red light cameras in certain towns passes IL House
Chicago is prepared for coronavirus, Lightfoot says
Organizers work to prevent census undercount on Chicago's South Side
Mayor announces $6M private investment to spur West Side development
Show More
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
Chicago area students take part in historic enlistment ceremony
High school students vote for the first time in Illinois primary election
2 Chicago men charged in deadly Calumet City shooting: police
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
More TOP STORIES News