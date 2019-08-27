alligator

Gator Robb: New girlfriend "the total package"

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frank Robb appears to have found more than an allligator in Humboldt Park. The gator wrangler, now a Chicago celebrity for capturing Chance the Snapper, told ABC 7 he's "been dating" a woman from the Windy City whom he first met during his July rise to fame.

"She's the total package," Robb said of Kadi Flagg, adding that she's a "good person."

The crocodilian trapper said he and Flagg have been on a handful of dates, including an exclusive Shedd Aquarium tour where her interaction with "critters" stood out.

"Most people see those animals and they kind of get the heebie jeebies," Robb recalled of the Saturday outing, adding, "That wasn't a problem she had. She seemed to be all about it."

Robb has made two trips back to Chicago since his hero's tour in July, a reminder that this is a long-distance relationship.

"it'll be challenging," Robb said of his and Flagg's established lives in different states.

"She has her focus on the right things and that means quite a bit to me."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagohumboldt parkalligator
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALLIGATOR
Florida golfer unfazed as alligator strolls by course
Florida gator scales fence of naval air station
South Carolina woman attacked by alligator while walking dog
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 59, killed in hit-and-run chain reaction crash on West Side
South Side residents on alert for possible serial rapist, 4 women attacked
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
Farmer's Almanac predicts snowy winter
Contigo recall for kids water bottles issued due to choking risk from spout
Kim Foxx announces Code for America partnership to expunge marijuana convictions
Property tax hike possible in Lightfoot's budget plan
Show More
Woman sentenced to 12 years in 'dark web' murder-for-hire plot
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Border wall gets 20 more miles approved by Pentagon
The US is throwing away at least 3,500 donated kidneys every year, study finds
UW-Milwaukee removes woman wearing crime tape ad
More TOP STORIES News