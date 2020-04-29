good morning america

'Good Morning America' reporter Will Reeve shares advice after appearing pantsless on TV

NEW YORK -- It finally happened, America: An employee working from home was caught going pantsless during a video call.

Yet, this unfortunate employee was ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, and his blunder was seen by millions of Americans watching on "Good Morning America" Tuesday.



Although Reeve wore a dress shirt and blazer for his segment on drones delivering prescriptions, the "GMA" TV audience noticed his bare legs peeking out at the bottom of their TV screens.

Because he doesn't have his own cameraperson, Reeve said he had to set up the shot himself.

"A headline reminder: For anyone who's using Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, anything with a camera, make sure you frame your shot," Reeve said the next day on "GMA."

Reeve said he was not completely pantsless on live TV; he was wearing gym shorts in preparation for his post-work workout. "GMA" Anchor George Stephanopoulos also admitted that he's worn shorts on live TV too.

"My camera was just a little bit higher," Stephanopoulos joked.

Reeve said he tries to take life seriously, but not himself, so he was able to have a good laugh at this situation.

"I don't want anyone to think that I don't respect and love my job, but I've had a lot of fun ... and I'm a lousy camera operator," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygmacoronavirusu.s. & worldgood morning america
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Facebook unveils COVID-19 symptom map
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
'GMA,' Feeding America hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
Russell Wilson, Ciara pledge millions of meals to those impacted by pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois face mask rules take effect: What to know
Protesters gather outside Thompson Center Friday
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
IL businesses partially reopen as stay-at-home order changes take effect
Patients concerned about delayed COVID-19 test results at Roseland Hospital
Crime down 30% in April
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Khalil Mack's brother says he's not surprised he landed in Chicago
Mask stolen from lion statue outside Art Institute
Mom of missing kids due in court; Husband could testify in case
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
More TOP STORIES News