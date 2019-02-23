SPECIALS

Heart and Soul February 23, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC 7's HEART and SOUL, a series of specials that taps into Chicago's vibrant African American community, airs Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. with a rebroadcast on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. This edition of Heart & Soul is hosted by Hosea Sanders and Cheryl Burton with contributing reports from ABC7s Jim Rose and Karen Jordan along with Windy City LIVE's Val Warner.

The Black Fire Brigade is a community organization that provides free EMT classes to teens to teach them how to save lives and to get them started on a career path as firefighters.

Black Fire Brigade

Lieutenant Quention Curtis always knew he wanted to be a firefighter, but when he saw firsthand the crime that was plaguing his community, he decided it was time to make a change. So he started the Black Fire Brigade, a community organization that provides free EMT classes to teens to teach them how to save lives and to get them started on a career path as firefighters. In June, the brigade opened a brand new "home base" in Ashburn, which also serves as a safe haven to many of the students.

To sign up for classes at the Black Fire Brigade, just email your name to EMT@BFireB.com. For more information on the organization, visit www.blackfirebrigade.com.

Rochelle Trotter, a classically-trained chef and restaurant exec and wife of famed late chef Charlie Trotter, is carrying on Charlie's culinary legacy by lifting up the next genera

Rochelle Trotter
Anyone who knows the Chicago dining scene knows the name Charlie Trotter. He elevated fine dining with his Michelin-starred restaurant. Now his widow, Rochelle Trotter, a classically-trained chef and restaurant exec herself, is carrying on Charlie's culinary legacy by lifting up the next generation of aspiring chefs. The Charles and Rochelle Trotter Endowment has paved the way for 30 young people to achieve their dream of culinary school. Rochelle is also sharing her late husband's important story with all of Chicago, with a new exhibit at the Harold Washington Public Library. Rochelle donated many of Charlie's prized possessions and journals that now make up the exhibit, "A Taste of Charlie Trotter."

For more information, visit rochelletrotter.com or https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org/page/CTCEF

Sir and Madame Boutique is home to a fashion line launched by two Hyde Park natives.

Sir and Madam Boutique
Autumn and Brian Merritt grew up in Hyde Park, so, when this creative couple launched their own fashion line, they figured their old neighborhood was the perfect place for Sir and Madame Boutique. Their hard work has paid off. Sir and Madame is a successful business and Autumn and Brian's journey has even been highlighted in an inspirational national Honda commercial! But the Merritt's also have a passion for giving back. A cause close to their hearts is Kicks 4 the City. Not only is their boutique a key drop off location for the charity's shoe drive, the couple helps clean and refurbish lots of the donated shoes so those in-need can benefit.
Sir and Madame Boutique
5225 S. Harper Court, Chicago, IL 60615
773-241-5225
www.kicks4thecity.org

Derrick Westbrook was recently named one of Wine Enthusiast's Top 40 Under 40 Taste Makers.

Bibliophile
We'll meet a young sommelier and service manager, Derrick Westbrook. Westbrook was recently named one of Wine Enthusiast's Top 40 Under 40 Taste Makers. His pedigree includes acclaimed restaurants "Bibliophile," "Next" and "Elizabeth." He's also involved with "Samples and Samples" at City Winery, an event that pairs wine and music.

Bibliophile

1644 E. 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615
872-244-3704

The Greater West Town Community Development Project offers free vocational training and job placement.

Greater West Town Community Development Project
We take you on a tour of Greater West Town Community Development Project, a place where hope is restored and opportunity is just around the corner. This inspiring organization offers free vocational training and job placement at its location at 500 North Sacramento in Humboldt Park. We hear from alumni whose lives have turned around because of what they learned at Greater West Town training Project.

During a 12 week Shipping and Receiving class, students learn everything from safely operating a sit-down forklift to inventory control and warehouse management systems. The next class begins February 11. In the 15-week Woodworking class, students learn how to use state-of-the art tools to master basic woodworking skills and before class ends, make a piece of furniture or cabinet from start to finish. The next class begins April 8.

Call 312-563-9570, or visit www.gwtp.edu and click on the "need job training" box on the homepage to apply.

Perri IIrmer, the DuSable Museum's President & CEO, discusses the significance of the exhibit and about Dr. Margaret Burroughs.

Dr. Margaret Burroughs
The show's stand ups were shot at the DuSable Museum. There's also a piece on an exhibit at the museum, "South Side Stories-The Art and Influence of Dr. Margaret Burroughs, 1960-1980." Dr. Burroughs founded the DuSable Museum. We hear from Perri IIrmer, the museum's President & CEO about the significance of the exhibit and about Dr. Burroughs.
DuSable Museum
773-947-0600

An interview with Timuel Black, who is a local historian, high school teacher, college professor and author.

Timuel Black
Timuel Black is a local historian, high school teacher, college professor and author. He was a close friend to Dr. Martin Luther King. Black turned 100 years old in December. Leah Hope visited with him and learned much about Chicago's past. His new book is "Sacred Ground: the Chicago Streets of Timuel Black." It's available in bookstores and on Amazon.
