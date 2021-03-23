restaurants

Chicago Restaurant Week: Uptown's Demera offers up special 'taste of Ethiopia' dinner for 2

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is a good chance to try something new under a fixed price.

Ethiopian restaurant Demera in Uptown is narrowing the menu and making it easy for diners to enjoy.

Master Chef Tigist Reda has created a three-course menu featuring the restaurant's most popular dishes.

Chicago Restaurant Week takes place March 19 through April 4.

This 17-day celebration of the city's dining scene showcases curated menus from a variety of local restaurants throughout Chicagoland.

SEE ALSO: https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week-italian-village-loop-reopens/10432928/

This year, the event features more than 265 participants representing 34 distinct Chicago neighborhoods including 33 suburban restaurants.

Restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus at special pricing - $25 for brunch and lunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner.

Demera is presenting a very special dinner for two ($55) during restaurant week.

Visit eatitupchicago.com for a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and to make reservations today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagouptownchicagopromotionsspecialsinternational cuisinedealsrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANTS
New ordinance would reimburse Chicago bars, restaurants for unused liquor license days
Chicago restaurants offering Passover menus
Brothers sacrifice future dreams to save Joliet restaurant from COVID shutdown
Some South Side spots feel overlooked by Chicago Restaurant Week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Colorado grocery store shooting suspect, victims identified
Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations
Squirrel steals package from Chicago building, takes it to roof
IL reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Illinois reparations: Evanston becomes 1st US city to offer program
1 Year of the Pandemic: Little Village teen started sweets business during pandemic to help her future and family
Chicago school with racist's name to be renamed after Harriet Tubman
Show More
Biden pushes House-passed gun reforms after Boulder shooting
After CPD officer shot, prosecutors say man wanted to 'lure' cops to area
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
Chicago girl, 11, dies 3 weeks after gas station shooting
Chicago Weather: Breezy, rainy Tuesday with PM storms
More TOP STORIES News