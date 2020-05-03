coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus update: Illinois achieves COVID-19 testing record of more than 19K tests in single day

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' COVID-19 testing reached record numbers over the weekend.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Sunday that the state conducted 19,417 tests in a single day, marking Illinois' highest daily testing total so far.

The testing milestone comes as the state's number of coronavirus cases climbed by 2,994 to a total of 61,499. Illinois' COVID-19 death toll has reached 2,619, state health officials reported Sunday.

Illinois expanded its free COVID-19 testing over the weekend.

A new drive-thru testing site opened in Waukegan on Sunday. It'll be open seven days a week to test individuals with coronavirus symptoms.

"By bringing COVID-19 testing into communities free of charge, we are to make testing more readily available and easier to access," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Testing is essential to identify the prevalence of virus circulating in our communities. Through widespread testing, we can make science-based decisions that will help us end this pandemic."

Pritzker has faced mounting frustrations on the first days of the state's relaxed stay-at-home order.

A rally against Gov. JB Pritzker's modified stay-at-home order was held in far north suburban Fox Lake Saturday.



Protesters have been rallying against the modified order that took effect May 1. A demonstration was held in far north suburban Fox Lake Saturday, a day after hundreds gathered outside Chicago's Thompson Center.

RAW VIDEO: Stay-at-home order protest in downtown Chicago
Chopper7 was over the group protesting the ongoing stay-at-home order near the Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop Friday afternoon.



Gov. Pritzker's modified stay-at-home order is being challenged by three lawsuits.

After Pastor Steve Cassell sued over the right to hold in-person church services, the governor amended his order to allow church gatherings of ten or fewer people.

"Obviously he became very aware that he was treading dangerously all over the First Amendment," Cassell said.

RELATED: Stay-at-home order with new rules, mask requirement takes effect Friday, faces 3rd lawsuit from pastor
Gov. Pritzker said the change in his executive order is designed to make it clear churches can meet in groups of 10 or less, as long as they practice social distancing.

On Friday, Pritzker said he would consider lifting the order before May 30th for certain regions of the state, if they see two weeks of case declines.

"I want as much as everybody else does for everybody to get back to work, and for us to move toward normalcy," Pritzker said. "But I also want to say that I'm not going to do it until we know people are safe, and it isn't going to be because some protester has a sign that says, you know, 'Liberate Illinois.'"

The governor said any region that he would consider reopening before May 30th would have to have enough hospital and ventilator capacity to handle any sudden surge in cases.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening

He also called for contact tracing on a "never-before-seen scale" as a route back to normalcy.

The state announced a new contact tracing program, expected to cost $80 million. Illinois is looking to hire more than 3,000 workers who will contact and isolate people who may have been exposed to COVID-19-positive patients.
