Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 786 to over 141K

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6269266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening June 26. What does that mean?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6266069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker is urging people to remain vigilant and keep taking measures to crush the curve as other states deal with a surge.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has conducted more than 30,000 coronavirus tests in the last day, as the state enters its first weekend under Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's reopening plan.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 786 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths on Saturday. There's now a total of 141,077 confirmed cases across the state, including 6,873 deaths.Within the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 30,237 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.5 million.On Friday, Illinois transitioned into the fourth phase of Gov. Pritzkier's reopening plan.Under Phase 4, health and fitness centers, museums, zoos, movie theaters can reopen as well as indoor dining at restaurants. It also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.The governor said he will not hesitate to move Illinois back a phase, or to elements of a phase, if there's a similar rise in infections here."We can make adjustments along the way," Pritzker said. "If we start to see hospitalizations go up and are unmanageable, we would cut back on elective surgeries. That's one example of a change that we could make.""The virus has not been eradicated. The virus persists, and we don't yet have a vaccine or a highly-effective treatment that's widely available," Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said earlier this week.The state has been making progress on hiring contact tracers, and officials continue to reiterate the importance of face coverings.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that for every positive case, it's estimated that there are 10 positives that have gone unidentified, with many of those people non-symptomatic spreaders."I think it's a courtesy to other people when you wear a face covering," Pritzker said.Across the country, some states are seeing a surge in cases.The state of Florida set on Saturday another record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases.Florida health officials reported more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous day's total by more than 600 confirmed cases. The figures come as officials move to reclose beaches and discourage bar gatherings.The daily number of confirmed infections in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 45,300 on Friday, eclipsing the high of 40,000 set the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins.The biggest spikes have been seen in the West and South.