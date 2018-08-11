SOCIETY

Illinois woman celebrates 110th birthday

An Illinois woman recently celebrated her 110th birthday.

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) --
A downstate woman recently celebrated her 110th birthday.

Doris Snyder celebrated the milestone in Peoria with family and friends.

Snyder was born in 1908 and grew up in Chicago before moving to Peoria during the Great Depression.

In her younger years, Snyder worked for a newspaper and traveled the world.

Snyder said the secret to her longevity is eating shredded wheat and not smoking, drinking or gambling. Snyder also said she reads and writes every day to keep her mind sharp.
