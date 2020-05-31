FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- Music artist J. Cole was among the attendees of a George Floyd protest in Fayetteville, his hometown, on Saturday.
He was spotted in a crowd of protesters downtown, before the group headed down Hay Street.
The protest in Fayetteville started around 3 p.m. at a Walmart.
Rakeem Jones organized the protest. Back in 2016, Jones was in the headlines after he was punched in the face
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News