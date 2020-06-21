Reopening Chicago: Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail to reopen Monday as city moves through Phase 3

Despite many people already on the trails, running, walking, biking and rollerblading will not be officially allowed until 6 a.m. Monday.
The city is reminding everyone that a "keep it moving" strategy will be enforced. The Chicago Park District said they plan to install signs along the trail to encourage proper use, and Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to make sure everyone is abiding by the guidelines.
Lakefront businesses hope to be next to open
Chicago beaches, playgrounds and pools remain closed while public health officials advise the park district on options to open them safely.
Outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts and athletic fields also remain closed until further notice.
Due to the significant lakefront storm damage and high lake levels, three sections of the lakefront trail will merge to accommodate users.
Chicago bars, lounges, taverns, and breweries that don't serve food got back to business for the first time in months Wednesday.
Bars with outdoor areas, patios, rooftops, retractable roofs or indoor spaces where 50 percent or more of a wall can be removed were allowed to reopen.
Tables must be spaced six feet apart and can accommodate only six people or less, and seating is limited to two hours. Alcohol sales must also end at 11 p.m. each night. Patrons are encourage to wear face masks and practice hand hygiene as well.
The CTA is collecting fares again as of Sunday. Passengers will be able to board at the front of the bus once again.
'Pace' also plans to start collecting fares from passengers again starting Monday, as well as allowing passengers to return to "front-door boarding" only.
Both the CTA and Pace transit agencies suspended fare collection around the time the pandemic started.
Social distancing will continue to be encouraged on buses. Face masks will also remain a requirement while riding on public transportation.
The CTA has said that goggles and safety shields are available to all operators for further protection while they work.
West suburban Naperville says it will have a fireworks show on July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex.
People who want to watch in person, can park in the lot there. Other spots will be open at Nequa Valley High School.
Romeoville is launching a "Route 66" drive-in movie series starting next weekend. It will be set up behind the athletic and event center, and you do have to register in advance.
The Illinois Department of Health reported 45 new deaths and 634 new cases this weekend.
RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths top 6.6K with 634 new cases; school guidelines expected soon
Twenty-eight of those deaths were in Cook County.
The statewide positivity rate remains at 3% for the past seven days.
Guidelines on what a return-to-school will look like in Illinois for the upcoming academic year are also expected soon.
The Illinois State Board of Education is said to release health and safety guidelines by the end of the month.
Face mask requirements and new cleaning regimens are expended to be included in the new guidelines, however the State Superintendent of Schools said there probably won't be a one-size-fits-all approach.