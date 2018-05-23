SOCIETY

Lake Forest Naval officer surprises sons at school

EMBED </>More Videos

A Lake Forest Navy Leutenant surprised his sons at Lake Forest Middle School Wednesday. (WLS)

By
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
For nine long months, Navy Lieutenant Kailash Purohit waited for the chance to see his children.

"Being away from the family is the toughest thing that any sailor or soldier has to do," US Navy Lieutenant Kailash Purohit said.

Every day during active duty deployment to Bahrain, Lt. Purohit thought about his sons, Lake Forest middle schoolers Sohil, 10, and Neil, 12. The boys have missed their dad dearly.

"I want to see the shock factor in their eyes," Purohit said.

Late in the school day, the kids got a surprise they never saw coming. The boys had thought their dad was returning in June.

"Oh my God, Dad!" Sohil and Neil exclaimed as they leaped into their father's arms.

"I love you so much," Purohit said as he embraced his sons.
"He's so brave. Just to be in the Navy, it just goes to my heart that he's just doing this all for us," Sohil said of his dad.

"Really excited, really overwhelmed," Neil said.

Navy Commander Select Dr. Mukta Pant-Purohit said she is also overjoyed to have her husband back.

"To have him in one piece and on U.S. soil is just an incredible experience," Pant-Purohit said.

As a dual military household, leaving their kids for deployments is always hard, Pant-Purohit said.
"It is only when you don't have those moments is when you realize how important those ordinary moments are," she said.
Moments like Wednesday's surprise make every second away worth the wait, she said.

The Purohits will have at least a year before the next deployment and plan to make the most of every moment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynavymilitaryLake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News