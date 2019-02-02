SOCIETY

Lake Forest teen forms first all-girls Scouts BSA troop, begins journey to Eagle Scout rank

EMBED </>More Videos

The first Scouts BSA, formerly Boy Scouts, troop formed in Lake Forest.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
The Boy Scouts of America officially became Scouts BSA Friday in a move to welcome girls into the organization for the first time, and a Lake Forest teen was the first girl to form an all-girls troop.

Morgan Holmes, 17, filed paperwork to form the troop in December. The troop currently has eight members, and Morgan's father serves as Scout Master.

The girls held their first meeting Friday and completed a physical fitness test.

Morgan is now officially working toward the Eagle Scout rank.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyboy scoutsboy scouts of americagirl scoutsLake Forest
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Unfair car repair: Harvey woman gets refund for unfinished car repair
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them at estate sale
4 artsy cultural events in Chicago this weekend
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Society
Top Stories
Driver identified in Zion CVS, cop car crash; was due in jail for DUI sentence
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Va. Governor Northram says he is not in racist photo, will not resign, Va. Democrat claims
Police seek public's help in identifying 7-Eleven robber in Schorsch Village
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Surveillance video shows care provider pushing kids on floor
Man takes steak and walks out of California restaurant
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
Show More
Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery
Second giraffe favors Patriots for Super Bowl LIII win
She's Crafty Beastie Boys Tribute band to perform at Women Employed fundraiser
Weekend Watch: The Better Government Association launches one-stop-shop for Chicago municipal election
More News