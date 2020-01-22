Society

Memorial for soldier from Aurora killed in Afghanistan to be held at East Aurora High School next week

US soldier killed in roadside bomb in Afghanistan, Private First Class Miguel Villalon of Aurora, will be laid to rest next weekend in his family's Texas hometown.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial service will be held at East Aurora High school for the U.S. solider from Aurora who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Twenty-one-year-old Private First Class Miguel Villalon was one of two soldiers killed when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.

They were conducting operations as part of NATO's Resolute Support Mission.

RELATED: Aurora community honors local US soldier killed in Afghanistan by roadside bomb

Villalon joined the Army in 2018. This was his first combat deployment.

The Aurora memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 at East Aurora High School at 500 Tomcat Lane. The public is invited to attend.

Funeral services will be held this weekend in his family's Texas hometown. Following those services his mother will return home to Aurora to participate in the local memorial ceremony.

RELATED: Miguel Villalon, soldier from Aurora killed in Afghanistan, to be laid to rest in Texas

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said donations, cards and letters can be brought to the ceremony.

Villalon attended Waldo Middle School and East Aurora High School.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaurorau.s. & worldafghanistansoldier killedmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
O'Hare Airport begins screening for deadly coronavirus
IL Supreme Court to hear case of Wood Dale teacher denied maternity leave for child born in summer
Rolling Meadows coach recalls 49ers' QB Garoppolo's early football years
Teen shot during West Englewood attempted armed robbery
McConnell backs off, abruptly eases some Trump impeachment trial rules
Man allegedly high on marijuana arrested after Lisle crash: police
VIDEO: Burglars climb through NW Side Dunkin' drive-thru window
Show More
Metra MD-North train strikes semi near Edgebrook station, trains stopped
Medline shuts down in Waukegan to comply with new emissions law
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
WATCH: Zoo animals treated with repurposed holiday trees
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
More TOP STORIES News