public housing

Marijuana banned from Chicago public housing despite legalization taking effect January

A marijuana plant at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHICAGO -- Public housing residents in Chicago are being told they can't smoke marijuana at home, even as pot turns legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Chicago Housing Authority began sending notices last week. The agency says it can terminate public aid if anyone is using marijuana for recreational or medical purposes on CHA property.

RELATED: Illinois marijuana law aims to undo harm of war on the drug

CHA says marijuana is illegal under federal law and that it must follow the law to get federal money. Medical marijuana cards have been available in Illinois since 2014.

Kate Walz of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law says people in public housing "don't have the same rights as the rest of us do."

Jacqueline Reynolds says she'll keep sparking a joint. The 67-year-old says marijuana keeps her off blood pressure medication.

RELATED:
Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets pushback on proposal to regulate Chicago's marijuana dispensary locations
Cresco Labs launches program to help minority entrepreneurs open marijuana dispensaries
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarijuanachicagopublic housingmedical marijuana
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PUBLIC HOUSING
Nonprofit donates thousands of winter coats to Chicago children
'Letters to Santa' collects, wraps and delivers presents for nearly 2,000 CHA kids
Weekend Watch: Seniors frustrated by broken CHA elevators
Weekend Watch: CHA elevators failing inspections, but still operating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Johnson announces retirement
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side ID'd
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Illinois man trapped in tree overnight after dog attack
Show More
1 dead after crash involving 3 semi trucks, 2 cars; NB I-55 closed in Wilmington
Cook County's first cold-related death of season reported in Avondale
Man arrested in connection to murdered couple found on beach
Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
More TOP STORIES News