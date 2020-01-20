Martin Luther King Jr Day: Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast to honor Dr. King's legacy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be honored Monday and one of the largest events in Chicago is the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's 30th Annual Scholarship Breakfast.The event not only celebrates Dr. King but also raises money for scholarships. It brings together leaders from across the city and state.This year's event will recognize leaders in the corporate and educational sectors that have contributed towards educational equity.PUSH Excel holds this breakfast to promote educational excellence and equity in funding, so that every child is guaranteed an opportunity to receive a quality education.The keynote speaker for the event will be Rabbi Samuel N. Gordon, who heads the progressive Congregation Sukkat Shalom in Willamette.The breakfast begins at 8 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Officials including Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot plan to attend.