Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers April 16 with Sound the Horn campaign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra and Amtrak are joining transit agencies across the nation to salute transportation and other essential workers by simultaneously sounding their vehicle horns at 2 p.m. Thursday.The coordinated effort called #SoundTheHorn will consist of two one-second horn blasts to show solidarity with all those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.Anyone who sees or hears trains, buses or ferries sounding their horns at that time is encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn hashtag to post audio and video, and tag the agency on the platform of their choice, according to a release by Metra.Other agencies participating are the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NJ TRANSIT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and other regional bus and ferry operators.