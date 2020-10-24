Society

Mobile U of C art exhibit aims to 'get out the vote' in 2020 election

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago debuts a new mobile public art installation meant to get people to exercise their right to vote.

Commissioned by world-renowned artist and alumna Jenny Holzer, the exhibit is titled "YOU BE MY ALLY."

"It is ultimately shaping the world that we're living in," said Christine Mehring, U of C Art History professor. "I think all of us on the team feel everybody who has the right to vote should vote."

"Jenny, I think, is an artist who is very invested in... democracy and very invested in citizens exercising their right to vote," said Christine Mehring, Art History Professor, University of Chicago.

The illuminating LED display of words are dozens of messages from university students.

"They have to be nonpartisan they have to be short and the students have to agree to the orders remove punctuation in keeping with her style," said Mehring.

The public display seems well-suited for the pandemic.

"It's not hidden in a museum where you're not necessarily able to social distance," said Mehring.

The exhibit is on the move from Hyde Park. A truck is taking the message across the city all Saturday.
