Muralist Sam Kirk to be honored at Pilsen Fest

Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is well-known for its thriving art scene. Artists will showcase their work this weekend at the annual Pilsen Fest.Artist and muralist Sam Kirk will receive a special award at this year's event and her work will be on display.Pilsen Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at West 18th Street and South Blue Island Avenue.A $1 suggested donation gets people in the door. There will be live music, local food, children activities and of course, art!