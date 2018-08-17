SOCIETY

Muralist Sam Kirk to be honored at Pilsen Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is well-known for its thriving art scene. Artists will showcase their work this weekend at the annual Pilsen Fest.

CHICAGO --
Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is well-known for its thriving art scene. Artists will showcase their work this weekend at the annual Pilsen Fest.

Artist and muralist Sam Kirk will receive a special award at this year's event and her work will be on display.


Pilsen Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at West 18th Street and South Blue Island Avenue.

A $1 suggested donation gets people in the door. There will be live music, local food, children activities and of course, art!
Related Topics:
societyartfestivalChicagoPilsen
SOCIETY
Special Olympics coach honored as Chicago air show's Hometown Hero
Soaring high school student takes flight of a lifetime
WCL launches new segment: Windy City Law
Rhymefest honors family at Chicago Air and Water Show
San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
More Society
Top Stories
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after fight in East Garfield Park
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Man shot in Streeterville parking garage
Man shot on Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
Electrician critically injured after getting shocked on Near North Side
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Show More
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Man who forced couples to have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
VIDEO: Woman choked, thrown against car, robbed in NYC
Trump says he cancelled military parade, citing 'ridiculously high' price tag
More News