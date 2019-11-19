Society

North Carolina high school cancels controversial 'Gender-Bender' spirit day

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Reid Ross Classical High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina has agreed to change a controversial spirit week theme after parents and advocates voiced concerns about the "Gender-Bender" day, encouraging students to "cross-dress" in traditional male or female attire.

Valentina Graham was one of the first parents to sound off.

"Very shocking to me, very shocking to me," said Graham.

Like many high schools across the country, Reid Cross Classical is celebrating their homecoming with Spirit Week but Graham believes Gender-Bender day crosses the line.

"I accept any child that chooses to cross dress but for a public institution to promote cross dressing, that's unacceptable to me," said Graham.

Other parents weren't concerned at all.

"It's no big deal. It's just meant to be fun," said one parent.

LGBTQ advocates took issue with the theme for different reasons, including insensitivity.

"It's more so saying that people only express gender through dressing," said Kori Hennessey with the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

Additionally, Hennessey says it hinders students who identify as transgender or gender non-conforming who still struggle to be accepted.

"I'm sure there's students within this school that deal with some of these things the mental issues and things like that and societal pressures telling them they have to be a certain way," said Hennessey.

Cumberland County Schools says they've been doing spirit week for years and that a theme of this nature was never chosen to offend.

By Monday at 4:55 p.m., the student government association that came up with the themes decided to cancel Gender-Bender day.

"In an effort to promote inclusion and resolve some of the concerns raised, SGA leaders at Reid-Ross met with the high school counselor this afternoon and decided to change Wednesday's theme. It will now be Meme Character Day," said Lindsey Whitley CCS Spokesman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillelgbtqhigh schoolgender identitylgbthomecoming
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release suspect info wanted in 'targeted' Buffalo Grove double homicide
Chicago police searching for car in water at DuSable Harbor
Short green lights found at some Chicago red light camera intersections
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molester case
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light rain Tuesday
Missing 18-month-old from Kenwood last seen with grandfather
White House officials kick off big Trump impeachment week
Show More
Woman charged with killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, cutting baby out of womb gives birth
Disabled veteran robbed on CTA Red Line train
'Dancing with the Stars' semifinals: Dance-by-dance recap
Naperville high school officials investigating after racist social media post
Chicago native killed by hit-and-run driver in San Antonio
More TOP STORIES News