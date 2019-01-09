SOCIETY

News helicopter spies Mario Kart game on Kauffman Stadium's big screen in Kansas City

Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium. (KCTV/Storyful)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium.

Local television station KCTV stumbled upon the game in progress at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, after sending their news helicopter to shoot unrelated aerial footage of nearby Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV sports reporter Tom Martin tweeted video of the game, which was shared widely on social media and garnered nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours.



Despite speculation on Twitter, the game wasn't played by a rogue employee -- it was an officially sanctioned fundraising event put on by the team's charitable foundation, Royals Charities. As the story spread, the foundation teased that local fans "may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019."


While playing a game on the big screen at any major stadium is an exciting opportunity, 37,903-seat Kauffman Stadium has extra bragging rights: when it was installed for the 2008 season, CrownVision, the stadium's LED screen was the largest high-definition LED display in the world, according to manufacturer Daktronics, though it's since been dethroned.
