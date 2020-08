EMBED >More News Videos The shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin has set off protests and violence around the country.

The shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police in Kenosha, has set off protests and violence around the country.The incident has also brought a continued focus on groups working to address racial justice and equality in America.In Kenosha, one of those groups working to address racial justice is the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism.This week on Newsviews we're joined by Adelene Greene, who leads the organization, to talk about what work is being done in Kenosha to educate the community and how they can move forward.