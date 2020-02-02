Society

Newsviews: 'Go Red for Women'

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, and the American Heart Association wants women to know the signs.

According to the American Heart Association, heart attacks are on the rise among young women.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

Lynne Braun and Victoria Hastings with the Americian Heart Assocoation stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss the "Go Red for Women" campaign.



The numbers are alarming, but experts say most cardiac events can be prevented; that's part of the message the American Heart Association spreads every year in February during American Heart Month.

Lynne Braun, Professor Emeriita at Rush University of the American Heart Midewest Region, stopped by ABC7 to discuss The Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon. She was joined by Victoria Hastings, a heart disease survivor and volunteer with the American Heart Association.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

Lynne Braun and Victoria Hastings with the Americian Heart Assocoation stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss the "Go Red for Women" campaign.



The Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon will be held at the Marriott Marquis Chicago on Friday, February 21, 2020.

The event will be emceed by ABC 7 Chicago's Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas.

For more information, visit www.heart.org/ChicagoGoRed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowomen and healthwomen and heart diseasego red for womenheart diseasecommunitywomen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 charged after weapons seized at 'gang-related' Wicker Park party
Man, 23, critical after Austin gas station shooting: police
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Lake Shore Drive: officials
O'Hare among 7 US airports to receive flights from China, screen for coronavirus
Punxsutawney Phil says early spring, Woodstock Willie says more winter
Man, 20, fatally shot in Little Village on SW side identified: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Sunday
Super Bowl LIV players with Chicago-area ties
Chinatown's Lunar New Year parade will go on despite coronavirus concerns
London police: 3 wounded in 'terrorism-related' stabbings
Illinois residents trek to Iowa ahead of Monday caucuses
More TOP STORIES News