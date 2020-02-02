Newsviews: 'Go Red for Women'

According to the American Heart Association, heart attacks are on the rise among young women.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
The numbers are alarming, but experts say most cardiac events can be prevented; that's part of the message the American Heart Association spreads every year in February during American Heart Month.
Lynne Braun, Professor Emeriita at Rush University of the American Heart Midewest Region, stopped by ABC7 to discuss The Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon. She was joined by Victoria Hastings, a heart disease survivor and volunteer with the American Heart Association.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
The Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon will be held at the Marriott Marquis Chicago on Friday, February 21, 2020.
The event will be emceed by ABC 7 Chicago's Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas.
For more information, visit www.heart.org/ChicagoGoRed.